Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00043507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00034641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

