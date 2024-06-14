Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.97 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,317.40 billion and $23.97 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $66,832.08 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00641586 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00075213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,712,053 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

