Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.97 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,317.40 billion and $23.97 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $66,832.08 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.87 or 0.00641586 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00043822 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00075213 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,712,053 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
