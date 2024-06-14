ARPA (ARPA) Price Hits $0.0598

ARPA (ARPA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $87.17 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARPA has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.05983892 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $8,068,695.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

