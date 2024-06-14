XYO (XYO) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. XYO has a market cap of $86.01 million and approximately $890,985.44 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.44 or 0.99949838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004912 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00090102 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00645167 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $910,794.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.