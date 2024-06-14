Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-11.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66-7.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.900-11.520 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.81. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Several research firms have commented on SIG. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total transaction of $406,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,431 shares of company stock worth $3,444,267. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

