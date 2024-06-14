DRW Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,760 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $173,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,548,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total transaction of $3,096,228.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,297 shares in the company, valued at $36,548,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,775. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.58. 549,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,227. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $177.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.