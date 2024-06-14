Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.40

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.40 and last traded at $58.85, with a volume of 139317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 568.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.