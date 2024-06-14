GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.46

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.46 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 9768841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

