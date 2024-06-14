General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.49

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 4002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.

Insider Activity

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,684 shares of company stock worth $256,166. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

About General American Investors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

