General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.49

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.47, with a volume of 4002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.
General American Investors Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92.
Insider Activity
In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 4,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,684 shares of company stock worth $256,166. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of General American Investors
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General American Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.