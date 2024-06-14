SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.56

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 1105582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.87.

The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,491.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,384,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,977 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,119,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $708,471,000 after buying an additional 542,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $640,219,000. Kora Management LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in SEA by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

