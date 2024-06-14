WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.62

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 35262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24,971.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

