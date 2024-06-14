SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.02

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 4136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.09.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

