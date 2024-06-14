Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.41

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.41 and last traded at C$23.30, with a volume of 37653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.15.

Several brokerages have commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.83.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.55517 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

