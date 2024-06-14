Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Up to $47.19

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.19, but opened at $49.95. Core & Main shares last traded at $51.13, with a volume of 958,129 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNM

Core & Main Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,191,217. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.