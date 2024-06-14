Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,362,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 689,445 shares.The stock last traded at $119.96 and had previously closed at $118.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.70.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,671,000 after purchasing an additional 236,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,156,000 after purchasing an additional 198,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,104,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,364,000 after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

