Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,341,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 758,412 shares.The stock last traded at $8.47 and had previously closed at $8.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

