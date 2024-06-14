InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 33,786 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 26,252 shares.The stock last traded at $5.33 and had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnovAge stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,536 shares during the period. InnovAge comprises about 3.9% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 1.24% of InnovAge worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

