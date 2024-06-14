Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 288,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 288,226 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $18.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,991,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

