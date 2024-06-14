Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.150-10.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.5 billion.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $208.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $211.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.75.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

