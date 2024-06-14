Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.13 and last traded at $97.27. Approximately 121,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,165,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.