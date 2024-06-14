iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Down 1.9%

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.32 and last traded at $55.58. 369,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,411,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.63.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,201 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

