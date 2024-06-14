Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 1.9%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.63. 25,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 913,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth about $249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.