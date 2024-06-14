Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 35,049 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical volume of 20,699 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSLL opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

