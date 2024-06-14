Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.69. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $39,782.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bj North sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $39,782.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Amathalal Patel acquired 1,374 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $48,955.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,955.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp



Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

