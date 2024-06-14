Qurate Retail Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,650 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 273% compared to the average volume of 1,781 put options.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 88.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

