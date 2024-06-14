Qurate Retail Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,650 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 273% compared to the average volume of 1,781 put options.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
