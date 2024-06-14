Investors Buy High Volume of MasTec Call Options (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,051 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 409% compared to the typical volume of 1,385 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.23.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,725,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,633,000 after acquiring an additional 238,874 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 312,991 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in MasTec by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $109.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65. MasTec has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

