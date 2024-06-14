Investors Purchase High Volume of SilverCrest Metals Call Options (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,877 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 151% compared to the average volume of 2,343 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 4,276,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SILV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SILV opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.25. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.