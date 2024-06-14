Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,161 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 194% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,845 put options.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $58.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

