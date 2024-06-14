SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Short Interest Update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SILV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,799,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,032,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 228,642 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SILV opened at $7.91 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

