SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Short Interest Update

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 8,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SILV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SILV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 3.4 %
SILV opened at $7.91 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.22.
SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.
