Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 521 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Institutional Trading of ITT

ITT Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,414,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after buying an additional 65,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,394 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,709,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23. ITT has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

