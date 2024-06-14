Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,017 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 521 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on ITT. UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ITT
Institutional Trading of ITT
ITT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23. ITT has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.
ITT Company Profile
ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ITT
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.