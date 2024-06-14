Rocket Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 19,277 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the average volume of 10,492 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RKT. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

RKT opened at $14.73 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 12.83 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.92 and a beta of 2.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $5,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

