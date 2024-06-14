Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Declines By 20.9%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.06.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

