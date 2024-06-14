Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Declines By 20.9%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of MESA stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.06.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 35.96%.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
