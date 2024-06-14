Aspect Partners LLC Invests $4.20 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,838 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.76. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

