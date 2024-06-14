Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

