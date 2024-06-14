Clarity Asset Management Inc. Takes $74,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 26.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Garmin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $161.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average is $140.13. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

