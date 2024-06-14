O Dell Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Dell Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

