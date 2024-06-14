Clarity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 51,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 100,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 186,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 656,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.91 and a 200-day moving average of $183.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

