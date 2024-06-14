PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.