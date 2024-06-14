1,979 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Apple by 54.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 212,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 69,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $214.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.