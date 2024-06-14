Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,518 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after buying an additional 321,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

