O Dell Group LLC Takes $167,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $710.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $728.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

