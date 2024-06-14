Clarity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,827,000. Boxwood Ventures Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 22,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $57.48.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

