Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

