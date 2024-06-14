Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 153,781 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 266.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 300,900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 337,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

