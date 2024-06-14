Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Director Acquires $11,100.00 in Stock

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) Director Jeff L. Vacirca acquired 10,000 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $11,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at $167,786.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASRT stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assertio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Assertio by 636.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,884 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 32.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 61.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASRT. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

