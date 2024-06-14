Clarity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of TR opened at $28.91 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

