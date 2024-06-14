Mark Thomas Melville Acquires 101,380 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville purchased 101,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,138.00.

Mark Thomas Melville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 80,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 15,150 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,439.25.

On Friday, May 24th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 111,462 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,146.20.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 100,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,500.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 40,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 54,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,130.00.

Glacier Media Price Performance

GVC opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Glacier Media Company Profile

Glacier Media last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.75 million during the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative net margin of 65.43% and a negative return on equity of 89.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.

