Mark Thomas Melville Acquires 101,380 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Melville purchased 101,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,138.00.
Mark Thomas Melville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 80,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,600.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 15,150 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,439.25.
- On Friday, May 24th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 111,462 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,146.20.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 100,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,500.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, Mark Thomas Melville purchased 40,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,800.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Mark Thomas Melville bought 54,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,130.00.
Glacier Media Price Performance
GVC opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Glacier Media Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Glacier Media Company Profile
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The Environmental and Property Information segment offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; and produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits.
