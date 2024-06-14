iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cim Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,928 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

