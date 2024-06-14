Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,349 shares of company stock worth $3,120,046. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $80,043,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $31,745,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

