Clarity Asset Management Inc. Takes $157,000 Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,842,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227,003 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,341 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 189,278 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $63.59 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.